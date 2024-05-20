In pictures: Crash site of Raisi's helicopter

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other individuals were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather in East Azerbaijan province of the country.

The incident triggered a massive search operation that was hampered by adverse weather conditions. Rescuers who reached the crash site in north-western Iran initially reported "no sign of life."

Let's have a look at some moments of the rescue operations -

This frame grab from video released by the Iranian Red Crescent on May 20, 2024 shows a screen display showing a video showing the crash site of the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi in East Azerbaijan province. Rescue teams in northwest Iran early Monday located the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi but no signs of life had been detected so far, state TV reported. (Photo by Handout / Iranian Red Crescent / AFP)

Rescuers recover bodies at the crash site of a helicopter transporting Iran's President, his Foreign Minster, and others in a fog-covered mountainous area of Varzaghan in northwestern Iran on May 20, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on May 20, 2024, after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Azin HAGHIGHI / MOJ News Agency / AFP)

TOPSHOT - This grab taken from handout video footage released by the Iranian Red Cescent on May 20, 2024 shows rescuers recovering bodies at the site of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash in a fog-shrouded mountainous area of northwest Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on May 20, 2024, after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Iranian Red Crescent / AFP)

A picture shows wreckage at the crash site of a helicopter transporting Iran's President, his Foreign Minster, and others in a fog-covered mountainous area of Varzaghan in northwestern Iran on May 20, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on May 20, 2024, after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Azin HAGHIGHI / MOJ News Agency / AFP)

TOPSHOT - This grab taken from handout video footage released by the Iranian Red Cescent on May 20, 2024 shows search and rescue teams as they try to locate President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter which went missing in a mountainous area of northwest Iran. Raisi was declared dead on May 20, 2024, after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Iranian Red Crescent / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Rescue team members work at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran, on May 20, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on May 20 after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. (Photo by Azin HAGHIGHI / MOJ News Agency / AFP)