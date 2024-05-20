In pictures: Crash site of Raisi's helicopter
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other individuals were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather in East Azerbaijan province of the country.
The incident triggered a massive search operation that was hampered by adverse weather conditions. Rescuers who reached the crash site in north-western Iran initially reported "no sign of life."
Let's have a look at some moments of the rescue operations -
