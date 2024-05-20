Iran
BSS, Dhaka
Mon May 20, 2024 04:35 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:04 PM

Iran

Hasina mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sad demise of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and members of the entourage in the tragic accident of the helicopter carrying them," she said.

Hasina conveyed her condolence in a letter to interim president of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.

She said, "In this hour of grief, on behalf of the Bangladesh government and on my own behalf, I convey our deepest condolences to the government and the brotherly people of Iran."

The premier mentioned that President Raisi was a wise and selfless leader who served his country with deep commitment and worked for the well-being of the people of Iran.

"He was a great leader of international stature and his exemplary leadership and accomplishments will remain as a lasting legacy for us," she added.

The prime minister offered her prayers for seeking divine blessing for the departed souls and for bestowing courage and fortitude on the bereaved family members and brotherly people of Iran to overcome the irreparable loss.

