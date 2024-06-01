Zelensky hails US weapons green light as ‘step forward’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday hailed a US decision to partially lift restrictions on using US-donated weapons to strike inside Russia as a "step forward".

Washington gave the green light on Thursday for Ukraine to use US weapons to defend its Kharkiv region on the border with Russia, overcoming previous concerns that authorising such strikes could drag Nato into a direct conflict with Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US-made weapons "are already being used to attempt strikes on Russian territory". "This is quite eloquent evidence of the extent of US involvement in this conflict," he said. But, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said: "Ukraine has the right for self-defence and we have the right to help Ukraine."