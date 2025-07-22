X calls French probe ‘politically motivated’

A French probe into alleged foreign interference and bias via the algorithm at Elon Musk-owned social network X is "politically motivated", the company said in a post yesterday, adding that it was refusing to cooperate.

"X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech," the social network said.

It added that it "has not acceded to the French authorities' demands" to access its recommendation algorithm and real-time data, "as we have a legal right to do".

Cybercrime prosecutors announced the opening of the probe on July 11 into suspected crimes including manipulating and extracting data from automated systems "as part of a criminal gang".

The move followed two complaints received in January about "foreign interference" in French politics via X -- one of them from Eric Bothorel, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

Bothorel had complained of "reduced diversity of voices and options" and Musk's "personal interventions" on the network since his 2022 takeover of the former Twitter.