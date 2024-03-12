‘Would exchange Oscar for no war’

Says Ukrainian director after academy award win

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, who on Sunday won the first Academy Award for his country for the "20 Days in Mariupol" documentary about the Russian siege of the port city, said he would rather have no Oscar and no war waged against his country.

Chernov, a video journalist for The Associated Press, shot the film during the first days of Russia's 2022 invasion in Ukraine when trapped in Mariupol with a team of journalists. On Sunday, the film won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I'm honoured," Chernov said in a powerful acceptance speech to a standing ovation.

"But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities ... but I cannot change history. Cannot change the past."

Mariupol became a byword for horror during a nearly three-month-long Russian siege of the strategic port city between March and May 2022, with trapped civilians forced to bury their dead by the roadside.

At least 8,000 people were killed by fighting or war-related causes during the siege, one of the biggest battles of the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine, the Human Rights Watch said in February.