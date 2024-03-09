World food prices drop for 7th month

World food prices dropped for the seventh month in a row February as falling cereal prices outweighed more costly sugar and meat, the Food and Agricultural Organization said yesterday.

The United Nations agency said its FAO Food Price Index dropped 0.7 percent in February and is down 10.5 percent from a year ago.

Cereals alone dropped five percent during the month and 22.4 percent from February last year, driven lower by corn "amid expectations of large harvests in South America and competitive prices offered by Ukraine," the FAO said. Wheat was pulled lower by stronger Russian exports and rice prices also fell.

Vegetable oils also largely fell due to abundant harvests in South America.