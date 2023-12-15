War will go on unless Kyiv does a deal

Says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said yesterday Russia would press on with its war in Ukraine unless Kyiv did a deal that took Moscow's security concerns into account, adding that the goals of the "special military operation" would in any case be met.

Fielding questions from the public and the media at an event dominated by the war, Putin - who has announced he will seek another six-year presidential term in March - said his original goals in Ukraine had not changed and that Russian forces were improving their position along most of the front line.

Russia's core goals remain "de-Nazification", "de-militarisation" and securing Ukraine's neutrality, the 71-year-old veteran leader said. "There will be peace when we achieve our goals," he said.

"As for de-militarisation, if they (the Ukrainians) don't want to come to an agreement - well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.