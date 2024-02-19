US envoy visits Navalny shrine amid police curbs

The US ambassador to Moscow visited a makeshift shrine to Alexei Navalny yesterday, as Russian authorities suppressed memorials and tributes to the late opposition leader.

Rights groups say police have detained over 400 people at gatherings for Navalny, a leading critic of President Putin who died in an Arctic prison Friday.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy was pictured yesterday at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become a major site of tributes for Navalny.

"Today at Solovetsky Stone we mourn the death of Alexei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," the US embassy in Moscow said.

At a separate makeshift memorial known as the "Wall of Grief", police had set up fences in a bid to ward off mourners.