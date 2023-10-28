Europe
AFP, Geneva
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:51 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

UN raises war crimes concerns

AFP, Geneva
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:51 AM

The United Nations said yesterday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed on both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The UN human rights office cited forcible transfer, collective punishment and the taking of hostages as the war continued into its 21st day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We are concerned that war crimes are being committed.

"We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also amounted to war crimes," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.

She said that it was for an independent court of law to qualify whether war crimes had been committed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে