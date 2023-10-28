UN raises war crimes concerns

The United Nations said yesterday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed on both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The UN human rights office cited forcible transfer, collective punishment and the taking of hostages as the war continued into its 21st day.

"We are concerned that war crimes are being committed.

"We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also amounted to war crimes," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.

She said that it was for an independent court of law to qualify whether war crimes had been committed.