UN Climate Target: Only 4% of top companies meet guidelines

Half of the world's 2,000 biggest listed companies have set a target to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century, but just a fraction meet tough United Nations guidelines for what constitutes a quality pledge, a report yesterday showed.

Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium including Oxford University, said corporate targets from Forbes2000 index companies had jumped 40 percent to 1,003 in October 2023, from 702 in June 2022, covering two-thirds of revenues, some USD 27 trillion.