UK’s Sunak faces call for polls date betting probe

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday faced calls to launch an inquiry after a member of his security detail was arrested for allegedly betting on the timing of the general election.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was told by the Gambling Commission that a close protection officer was being investigated over the alleged bets.

The regulator had already been looking into claims that Conservative party candidate Craig Williams, who served as Sunak's ministerial aide, placed a bet on when the election would be held.

A second candidate from Sunak's party, Laura Saunders, is now also under investigation about an alleged bet on the date of the poll, the BBC reported on Wednesday evening.

Saunders is married to the Tories' director of campaigns, it added.