UK’s richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.

Lawyers for the members of the Swiss-Indian family -- who were not present in court -- said they would appeal the verdict.

The defendants were acquitted of human trafficking, but convicted on other charges in a stunning verdict for the family, whose fortune is estimated at 37 billion pounds ($47 billion) by the Sunday Times.

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four-year terms, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled.

They were convicted of "usury" for having taken advantage of their vulnerable immigrant staff to pay them a pittance.

"The employees' inexperience was exploited," judge Sabina Mascotto said in her judgement. "The defendants' motives were selfish," she said, adding that the Hindujas were motivated "by the desire for gain".

The court acquitted them of the more serious charge of human trafficking.

During the trial, the family were accused of bringing servants from their native India and confiscating their passports once they got to Switzerland.

Prosecutor Yves Bertossa accused the Hindujas of spending "more on their dog than on their domestic employees".

The family paid the household staff about $363 a month, up to 90 percent less than the going rate, the judge said.

The family had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who made the accusations against them, leading them to drop their legal action, said the defence. Despite this, the prosecution had decided to pursue the case due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following the verdict, Bertossa requested an immediate detention order for Ajay and Namrata Hinduja, claiming a flight risk. The judged denied it, accepting the defence argument that the family had ties to Switzerland.

It noted that Kamal Hinduja was hospitalised in Monaco and the three other family members were at her bedside.