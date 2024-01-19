Ukrainian drone hits targets in St Petersburg

Ukraine hit targets in Russia during a drone attack on an oil terminal in St Petersburg yesterday as part of a "new phase" in the region, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters. A Russian-appointed official in occupied southeastern Ukraine said earlier that Ukraine had tried and failed to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal with a drone overnight. "There are confirmed hits. This is a new stage of work in this region," the Ukrainian source said. Nearly two years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the attack shows how Kyiv is trying to strike back, including at targets deep inside Russia. St Petersburg is located some 850 km (528 miles) from the nearest section of the Ukrainian border.