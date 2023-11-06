Ukrainian cruise missiles strike Russian shipyard

Ship damaged

Ukraine fired cruise missiles at a shipyard on the east coast of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, damaging a ship and causing debris to fall on a dock, Russia said yesterday. Since launching its counteroffensive against Moscow's forces this summer, Kyiv has ramped up attacks on the peninsula in a bid to suppress Russia's Black Sea naval fleet. "On November 4, the Ukrainian army launched 15 cruise missiles at the B.E. Butoma (Zaliv) shipyard in the city of Kerch," Russia's defence ministry said, according to state media. "Air defence systems shot down 13 of the cruise missiles," the ministry said, adding: "As a result of being hit by an enemy cruise missile, a ship located at the plant was damaged." It did not say how badly the ship was damaged or name which ship was attacked. Debris from the downed missiles also fell on a nearby dock, but no-one was injured, Crimea's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said, without providing further detail. The nearby Crimean bridge to the Russian mainland, which has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, was briefly shut on Saturday for undisclosed reasons.