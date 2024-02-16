Ukrainian attack kills 6 in Russia’s Belgorod

Dozens injured

A Ukrainian rocket attack on the Russian city of Belgorod killed at least six people and wounded over a dozen others yesterday, officials said.

Belgorod, which lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Ukraine, has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate cross-border shelling.

Videos shared on social media showed a shattered storefront surrounded by debris, while a woman can be heard weeping in distress. One video showed a body covered with a blanket nearby.

Six people, including one child, were killed in the attack, Russia's health ministry said.

"Another 17 people, including four children, were injured of varying severity," it added.