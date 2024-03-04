Ukraine using West’s ‘undelivered’ weapons!

Germany caught out by leak of secret Ukraine war talks; Zelensky vows victory as death toll in Odesa strike hits 10

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a full investigation after a recording of confidential army talks on the Ukraine war was circulated on Russian social media, in a huge embarrassment for Berlin.

A German defence ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that the ministry believed a conversation in the air force division was "intercepted".

"We are currently unable to say for certain whether changes were made to the recorded or transcribed version that is circulating on social media," the spokeswoman said.

The head of Russia's state-backed RT channel, Margarita Simonyan, posted Friday the 38-minute audio recording of what she claimed were German army officers discussing potential strikes on Crimea in a February 19 videoconference.

In the recording, discussions can be heard on the possible use by Ukrainian forces of German-made Taurus missiles and their potential impact.

Topics included aiming the missiles at targets such as a key bridge over the Kerch strait linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The discussions also cover the use of missiles provided to Kyiv by France and Britain.

Kyiv has long been calling on Germany to provide it with Taurus missiles, which can reach targets up to 500 kilometres (300 miles) away.

Scholz has so far refused to send the missiles, worried that it would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

"What is being reported is a very serious matter and that is why it is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly," Scholz said during a visit to Rome on Saturday.

Germany's ARD broadcaster described the leak as a "catastrophe" for the German secret services.

According to Der Spiegel magazine, the videoconference was held on the WebEx platform, and not on a secret internal army network.

Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Turkey on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the recording indicated that Ukraine and its backers "do not want to change their course at all, and want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday called for the world to help Kyiv defeat "Russian evil" as the death toll from a Russian drone strike on Odesa rose to 10, including three young children.

A Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern port city early on Saturday morning, partially destroying several floors and leaving more than a dozen under the rubble.

Local officials said they expect the toll to rise as there are still people unaccounted for.

Zelensky on Saturday had pleaded with Kyiv's Western allies to supply more air defence systems as Russia continues to pound his country with drones, missiles and artillery fire in the war's third year.

Ukraine is currently on the back foot with Russia having made recent frontline battlefield gains.