Ukraine downs two Russian command aircraft

Ukraine said yesterday it had destroyed a Russian Beriev A-50 spy plane and an Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post in the Sea of Azov area, dealing a blow to Russian military operations in occupied southern Ukraine. "Ukraine's Air Force destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control centre," army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I am grateful to the Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov Sea region!" The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. The Ukrainian defence ministry valued the A-50 aircraft at $330 million. The A-50 is a large Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft that can scan an area several hundred kilometres across for enemy aircraft, ships and missiles.