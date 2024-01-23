Ukraine downs eight Russian drones

Kyiv said yesterday that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with eight Iranian-designed attack drones but that its air defence systems had repelled the barrage.

Officials in Kyiv have said that gaining control of the country's airspace is a priority for this year, and urged the West to supply more air defence systems.

"The enemy attacked with eight attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation," the air force said in a statement.

It added the drones had been downed by defence systems in southern and central regions of Ukraine. There were no immediate reports of damage caused by falling debris.

The attack comes in the wake of several aerial assaults on the border regions of Russia.