Ukraine attacks Belgorod region with missiles

Says Russia; Nato to buy 1,000 Patriot missiles

Ukraine launched 12 missiles and several drones in the early hours of yesterday on Russia's southern region of Belgorod, Russia's defence ministry and local authorities said. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation "continues to remain tense" in Belgorod, where Russia says 25 civilians including five children were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Saturday. There was no word of any casualties from the latest attacks. Gladkov said the extent of damage would be assessed throughout the day. An aerial attack damaged several infrastructures and caused power cuts in the Kursk region, to the north of Belgorod. Meanwhile, Nato members in Europe have signed a contract for up to 1,000 Patriot missiles to bolster air defences in the face of the threat from Russia, the alliance said yesterday. Ukraine's escalation of attacks on Belgorod has come as Russia launched some of its most intense strikes on Ukraine since the war began almost two years ago.