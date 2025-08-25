UK vows to speed up asylum claims as hotel protests spread

The UK government vowed on Sunday to overhaul its asylum system after weekend protests broke out across the country at hotels housing migrants, with more planned.

The government said that it will establish a new independent body to hear appeals by failed applicants more quickly as it attempts to end the costly use of so-called asylum hotels, which have become the subject of discontent among a portion of the public.

The Labour government said on Friday it would appeal a court ruling blocking it from housing asylum seekers in a flashpoint hotel in southeast England.

The ruling triggered the announcement of a wave of protests and counter-protests outside hotels accommodating asylum seekers around the country.

Demonstrations under the "Abolish Asylum System" slogan were held on Saturday in British cities and towns, including Bristol, Exeter, Tamworth, Cannock, Nuneaton, Liverpool, Wakefield, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Perth and in central London.

Mounted police separated rival groups at the Bristol event, with officers scuffling with protesters.

"Our officers have dealt admirably with a really challenging situation," said Keith Smith, from Avon and Somerset Police.