UK police arrest 16 at Oxford Univ

British police said they had arrested 16 people on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the University of Oxford on Thursday, after pro-Palestinian protesters held a sit-in at the university vice-chancellor's office.

The Oxford Action for Palestine group (OA4P) said university authorities called police after students began their protest at administration offices, as has happened at other campuses in Britain, the United States and elsewhere during the conflict in Gaza.

"Officers attended Wellington Square at Oxford University, at around 8:00am this morning following reports that protesters had gained access to a private office within one of the buildings," Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

One of the 16 people arrested had also been arrested on suspicion of common assault, police said. No arrests had been made at separate protests elsewhere in the city.