UK PM brings back Cameron as FM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister yesterday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of the police threatened his authority. It was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging Labour Party before an election expected next year, and the return of Cameron to government suggested Sunak wanted to bring in more experienced hands rather than appease the right of his party. Under fire from members of Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak seemed to have brought forward a long-planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove ministers he felt were not performing.