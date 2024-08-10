UK ‘on high alert’ for more far-right rallies: PM

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned yesterday that UK authorities must "stay on high alert" in the coming hours and days, amid fears of further far-right riots in English towns and cities.

His comments followed consecutive nights of relative quiet across England, after a week of near daily unrest in more than a dozen places in the wake of a deadly knife attack that killed three children.

Disturbances have continued unabated in Northern Ireland, however, where police have blamed pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries for fuelling nightly violence in Belfast.

Speaking during a visit to the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, Starmer said "swift justice" dispensed on rioters by police and the courts in recent days had acted as a deterrent to more disorder in England.

"I'm absolutely convinced that having the police officers in place these last few days, and the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts have had a real impact," he told UK broadcasters.

"But we have to stay on high alert going into this weekend because we absolutely have to make sure that our communities are safe and secure."