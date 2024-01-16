UK declares Hizb ut-Tahrir as terrorist group

Britain yesterday declared global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist group, making it a criminal offence to belong to what it described as an antisemitic organisation.

Britain's proscription of the Sunni Islamist political group - which puts it on par with al-Qaeda or IS - will come into force from January 19 if agreed by parliament, the Home Office said.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," Home Secretary James Cleverly said.

The organisation also has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Jewish people, he added.

A UK-based representative for the group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. On its website last month, it described the call to ban the organisation as "a sign of the desperation".

Proscription means that it will be a criminal offence in Britain to belong to or promote the group.