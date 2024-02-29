UK boosts lawmakers’ security

The UK government announced a multi-million-pound package yesterday to boost the security of elected lawmakers who say they face increasing threats.

The £31 million ($39 million, 36 million euros) in extra funding over the next year comes as some British MPs have been targeted over their stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

It also comes with the country due to head to the polls in a general election expected later this year.

Under the new provisions, lawmakers will have access to a dedicated police contact to discuss security while those most at risk could seek bodyguards, the interior ministry said.

"None of us should have to accept that enduring hate crimes, harassment, or threats is part of the job," interior minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

British MPs have expressed growing concerns about their safety amid a surge in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents since the conflict in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs had been "verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted", with "legitimate protests hijacked by extremists".

Conservative MP Mike Freer, who represents a large Jewish area, revealed last month that he would not seek re-election because of a spate of threats and an arson attack on his office.