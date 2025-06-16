Trump’s threats are ‘not what allies do’

Says Macron during Greenland visit

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday criticised US President Donald Trump for his threats to take over Greenland, saying that was "not what allies do", as he arrived in the Danish autonomous territory for a visit.

Macron was visiting the Arctic island to convey a message of "France's and the European Union's solidarity" for "the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Greenland, he told reporters after he landed in Nuuk.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the minerals-rich and strategically-located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security.

Macron, the first foreign leader to visit Greenland since Trump's explicit threats to "get" the island, was invited by the prime ministers of Greenland and Denmark.