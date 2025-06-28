Trump, Europe at odds over Putin’s ambitions

US, Nato allies disagree on Putin's ultimate aims

Rubio says Russia wants Ukrainian territories; Rutte warns of attack on Europe

Lack of Russia strategy a blot on otherwise successful summit

For US President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin is a man looking for an off-ramp to his bloody three-year assault on Ukraine.

But according to Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Russian leader may be just getting started. If the alliance does not invest in its defense capabilities, Rutte warned the annual Nato summit on Tuesday, Russia could attack an alliance country within three years.

By most measures, this year's Nato summit in The Hague was a success.

Member states largely agreed to a US demand to boost defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product. Trump, who once derided the alliance as a "rip-off," said his view had changed, while a budding bromance blossomed between him and Rutte, who compared the US president to a stern "daddy" managing his geopolitical underlings.

But the summit, which ended on Wednesday, also highlighted the widening gap between how the US and Europe see the military ambitions of Russia, the bloc's main foil.

That is despite some lawmakers in Trump's own Republican Party hardening their rhetoric in recent weeks, arguing that while the president's ambition to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine is laudable, it is now clear that Putin is not serious about coming to the table.

In a Wednesday press conference, Trump conceded that it was "possible" Putin had territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine. But he insisted that the Russian leader - buffeted by manpower and materiel losses - wanted the war to end quickly.

"I know one thing: He'd like to settle," Trump said. "He'd like to get out of this thing. It's a mess for him."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump's view in a sideline interview with Politico, saying the US was holding off on expanding its sanctions against Moscow, in part to keep talks going.

"If we did what everybody here wants us to do - and that is come in and crush them with more sanctions - we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire," he said.

The message from others at the summit was starkly different.

A senior Nato official told reporters in a Tuesday briefing that Putin was not in fact interested in a ceasefire - or in engaging in good-faith talks at all.

"Regardless of battlefield dynamics, we continue to doubt that Russia has any interest in meaningful negotiations," the official said.

Russia's ambitions, the senior official said, go beyond control of "certain territories at their administrative lines," as Rubio put it. Putin is instead bent on imposing his "political will" on neighboring states. Rutte put the Russian threat in existential terms.

"If we do not invest now," he said on Tuesday, "we are really at risk that the Russians might try something against Nato territory in three, five or seven years."