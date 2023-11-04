Time running out to prevent Gaza ‘genocide’

Say UN-mandated experts

A Palestinian woman is lifted way in her wheelchair following an Israeli air strike on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Photo: AFP

A group of UN-mandated human rights experts, including the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said Thursday "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza", which Israel called Hamas "propaganda".

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza after Hamas carried out an attack last month.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have been killed in Israel's bombing campaign, mostly women and children.

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the experts said in a joint statement.

"Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."

UN special rapporteurs are unpaid, independent figures mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it as part of the council's fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point," the experts said, warning of the "dire need" for food, water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies and the risk of looming health hazards.

The statement was signed by Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The other signatories were the special rapporteurs on safe drinking water; food; physical and mental health; internally displaced persons; freedom of expression; and on contemporary racism.

Israel's embassy in Geneva said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was "deplorable and deeply concerning" that UN special procedure mechanisms "repeated propaganda" led by Hamas.

The UN experts called for the immediate release of all civilians being held captive since the Hamas attack.

"All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law," they said.

"We demand a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most. A ceasefire also means channels of communication can be opened to ensure the release of hostages," the experts said.

Gaza's Hamas-ruled government said 195 people were killed in two days of Israeli strikes on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, with hundreds more missing and wounded.