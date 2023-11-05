Thousands march in Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands took to the streets of Berlin yesterday in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel after the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on October 7.

"We estimate the number of demonstrators at around 3,500, but more are arriving," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The atmosphere was calm at the start of the rally, and many protesters came with their families and children.

"Save Gaza", "Stop genocide" and "Ceasefire" were emblazoned on marchers' placards, according to AFP journalists.

The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh, the scarf worn by Palestinian activists, gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting "Free Palestine".

Many held Palestinian flags.

The demonstration was called by several associations supporting the Palestinians.