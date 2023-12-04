‘Terrorist plot’ probe after deadly Paris stabbing

A man known to French authorities for radical Islamism with mental health troubles stabbed a tourist to death and wounded two other people in Paris late Saturday night before being arrested, with prosecutors opening an investigation into a suspected "terrorist plot".

The attack close to the Eiffel Tower around 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) during a busy weekend came with the country on its highest alert, as tensions rise against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Prosecutors specialising in terrorist incidents told AFP they had opened a probe into the attacker, named as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national born in 1997 to Iranian parents who was arrested soon after the knife and hammer attack.

They suspect him of murder against the 23-year-old dead man, identified as a German-Filipino citizen by a judicial source.

He will further be probed for attempted murder against the two wounded people, a 66-year-old British citizen and a 60-year-old French national, "in connection with a terrorist plot".

Rajabpour-Miyandoab, known to authorities and in treatment for mental illness, shouted in Arabic for "God is greatest" -- at the moment of the attack, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at the scene by Bir Hakeim bridge.

The suspect, who lived with his parents in the Essonne region south of Paris, told police he could not stand Muslims being killed in "Afghanistan and Palestine" and accused France of being "an accomplice to what Israel is doing" in Gaza Strip, Darmanin added.