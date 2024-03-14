Europe
Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Europe

Sweden’s crown princess Victoria due in March 18

Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Bangladesh on March 18 to 21 to get a glimpse of the country's development journey as well as to study progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs.

The visit will mark the princess's role as Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will also take part in the visit, according to a statement of Sweden's foreign ministry on Tuesday

