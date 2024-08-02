Spotlight on American sprint duo

Brash, brazen, brilliant. American sprint duo Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will look to live up to their billing as Olympic 100m favourites when the track and field programme at the Paris Games starts on Friday.

The reigning world champions are the stars of a recently-released Netflix docuseries entitled "Sprint", giving an up-close and personal view into their lives on and off the track.

At the Stade de France -- with those cameras still turning for season two -- the debate will be whether Lyles, who won three golds at last year's Budapest world championships, can beat defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy and go on to be crowned as the rightful successor to sprint king Usain Bolt.