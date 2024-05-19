Slovakia PM ‘still in serious condition’

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious condition and still faces risks of complications but has stabilised, officials said yesterday, following Wednesday's assassination attempt.

The prime minister, 59, was shot at five times at point-blank range in an attack that sent shockwaves through Europe and raised concerns over the polarised state of politics in Slovakia, a central European country of 5.4 million people.

"We have not won yet, that is important to say," Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliniak said, giving an update on Fico's condition.

The Slovak Specialised Criminal Court ruled on yesterday that the suspect, identified by prosecutors as Juraj C., would remain in custody after being charged with attempted murder.