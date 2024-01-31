Shark mauls woman in rare attack

A shark mauled a woman swimmer in the first attack in Sydney Harbour in 15 years, officials said yesterday, sending her to hospital with a "serious" leg injury.

The predator struck Monday evening as the woman swam off a wharf at Elizabeth Bay, less than two kilometres from Sydney Opera House, police said.

The woman suffered a "serious injury to her right leg", New South Wales police said in a statement.

It was the first shark attack in Sydney Harbour since February 2009, when an Australian navy diver fought off a bull shark that bit him in the arm and leg in Woolloomooloo Bay.

Neighbours rushed to help the Elizabeth Bay victim, identified by the Sydney Morning Herald as 29-year-old Lauren O'Neill, a keen kayaker. The woman was in a stable condition in intensive care at St Vincent's hospital.