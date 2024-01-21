Russia’s hackers spied on Microsoft executives

Company says

Microsoft MSFT.O said on Friday that a Russian state-sponsored group hacked into its corporate systems on January 12 and stole some emails and documents from staff accounts. The Russian group was able to access "a very small percentage" of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, the company said. Microsoft's threat research team routinely investigates nation-state hackers such as Russia's "Midnight Blizzard," who they say is responsible. The company said its probe into the breach indicated the hackers were initially targeting Microsoft to learn what the technology giant knew about their operations. The Russian Embassy in Washington and Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.