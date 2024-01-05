Russian strikes kill two in central, eastern Ukraine

11 hurt; residential buildings, power line damaged

Russian strikes killed two people in Ukraine after several days of deadly attacks that claimed dozens of lives, officials said yesterday. Faced with renewed aerial assaults from Russia, Kyiv said it had enough ammunition to withstand a few powerful attacks but would soon need more aid. A strike in the central Kirovograd region, far from the front, yesterday killed one person at an industrial facility and injured eight others, regional governor Andriy Raykovych said. Eleven villages in the eastern Donetsk region, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting in the war, faced multiple attacks on Wednesday. "One person was killed and three others were injured as a result," the interior ministry said, adding that residential buildings, cars, a pipeline and power line were damaged. The ministry also published images of partially burned buildings after five missiles struck the city of Kurakhove. Meanwhile, Ukrainian police yesterday announced the arrest of two people in Moldova helping men to dodge being drafted into the army to fight invading Russians. The arrests come amid a national debate on further mobilisation to boost the Ukrainian army, which has been fighting Russian troops for almost two years. As Kyiv urges faster deliveries of air defences after mounting Russian strikes, ambassadors from Nato and Ukraine will hold a special meeting next week, the alliance said yesterday.