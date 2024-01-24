Russian strikes kill 7 across Ukraine

Dozens injured

A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities yesterday, killing seven people and wounding dozens, setting ablaze and toppling apartment blocks and creating new panic among exhausted residents.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that is near Russia's border, hauled wounded residents from the scene of an attack where smoke rose from smouldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists on the scene in the aftermath reported.

The regional governor said five residents were killed in the overnight barrage and another 51 had been wounded, as medical workers treated one wounded man with blood smeared across his face.

In Kyiv, AFP reporters heard air raid sirens echo over the capital, followed by a series of loud blasts -- thought to be air defence systems responding to the incoming aerial onslaught.

They also saw residents of a housing block -- decorated with a mural of a girl with butterflies -- remove glass shards from a window blown out during the attack.

Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles -- including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles -- as part of the barrage, adding that his forces had shot down 21.