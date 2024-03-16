Russian strikes kill 16 in Odesa

Rescuers among them; Moscow behind ‘widespread, systematic’ torture in Ukraine, says UN probe

Ukraine said yesterday that Russian forces had pounded the Black Sea port city of Odesa with missiles, killing more than a dozen people including a paramedic and a rescue worker.

AFP journalists on the scene saw bodies covered by blankets arrayed on the street while images from officials showed exhausted emergency service workers smeared with blood and dirt dousing flames and treating wounded colleagues.

Local authorities said Russian aerial bombardments struck residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline leaving at least 16 people dead and wounding another 55 people, including rescuers.

"Russian terror in Odesa is a sign of weakness of the enemy, which is fighting Ukrainian civilians at a time when it cannot guarantee security for people on its own territory," said Andriy Yermak, a senior government official in Kyiv.

Yermak was apparently referring to a series of fatal Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and several attempts by pro-Kyiv militias to gain a hold inside Russian border regions this week.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from Russia, whose forces have routinely targeted the transport hub with drones and missiles.

City officials said Moscow had targeted Odesa with the Iskander missiles launched from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The strikes came on the first day of presidential elections in Russia, which is also hosting the vote in several occupied regions of Ukraine, angering Kyiv.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said yesteday that his military would respond to a string of Ukrainian attacks on Russia that he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail presidential elections.

Russian border regions this week have been targeted by fatal Ukrainian bombardments and faced repeated incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of anti-Kremlin Russians.

"These strikes by the enemy do not and will not go unpunished," Putin said in televised comments at a meeting with his security council.

"I am sure our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater unity," he said.

He claimed that Ukrainian assault groups had attempted to gain control of Russian territory at least three times in the Belgorod border region and also in the neighbouring territory of Kursk.

"This is an attempt to interfere with the presidential election," Putin said.

He also claimed that Russian troops had ousted Ukrainian forces from both the Kursk and Belgorod regions and that Russian air defence systems had downed most projectiles fired by Kyiv's forces.

Elsewhere, Russia is continuing to commit serious rights violations and war crimes in Ukraine, including "systematic" torture and rape, United Nations investigators said yesterday.

It also voiced concern about the continued use of explosive weapons in civilians areas, confirming "a pattern of disregard by Russian armed forces for possible harm to civilians".

"The evidence shows that Russian authorities have committed violation of international human rights and international humanitarian law and corresponding war crimes," COI chief Erik Mose told reporters.

"Further investigations are required to determine whether some of the situations identified may constitute crimes against humanity," he added.

Confirming previous findings, the UN said that torture by Russian authorities has been "widespread and systematic" in both Ukraine and Russia.

The investigators said they compiled their latest report after speaking to more than 800 people during 16 separate visits to Ukraine.

The team found that Russia's treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war was "horrific".

"The report documents incidents of rape and other sexual violence committed against women in circumstances which also amount to torture.

"It also details incidents of torture with a sexualised dimension and threats of rape against male prisoners of war."

Investigators also found "additional evidence" that Ukrainian children had been unlawfully transferred to areas under Russian control.