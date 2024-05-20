Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill 10

25 others injured; Ukrainian drone attack halts operation of Russian refinery

Russian strikes killed at least 10 people, including a pregnant woman, and injured 25 others in two separate attacks in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region yesterday, local officials said.

It was the latest in what have been constant attacks in recent weeks on Kharkiv city and the region of the same name by Russian missiles and guided bombs as Russian troops have launched an offensive in the northeast of the region.

The first strike yesterday killed five and wounded 16 in a recreation area just outside Kharkiv, while another five people were killed and 9 injured later in the day in two villages in Kupiansk district.

Local governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces shelled two villages of the district with a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher. In the city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov gave the toll of dead and wounded.

"The explosions heard in Kharkiv around noon occurred in a nearby suburb. Two Russian missiles hit a recreation centre where people were relaxing, killing five people and injuring sixteen others," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukraine fired nine US ATACMS at Crimea and attacked Russian regions with at least 60 drones in a major attack that forced one oil refinery in southern Russia to halt operations, Russian officials said yesterday.

Russian air defences shot down nine ATACMS missiles over Crimea along with 57 drones over Russia's Krasnodar region and three drones over Belgorod region, the defence ministry said.

In Kharkiv, Reuters correspondents saw a recreation area destroyed after what rescuers at the scene said was a powerful blast, followed by a second, "double tap" strike about 15-20 minutes later.

A man's corpse lay under the rubble of what just over an hour previously was a busy lakeside restaurant area on a sunny day. A woman stumbled around in shock looking for her handbag in the wreckage.

Valentyna, a 69-year-old woman who lived opposite the resort, was at home when the explosion hit. Blood ran down the side of her face as she cried, saying husband had been killed in the blast.

After yesterday's attack President Volodymyr Zelensky again called on Western allies to supply Kyiv with additional air defence systems to protect Kharkiv and other cities.

"The world can stop Russian terror - and to do so, the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

"Two Patriots for Kharkiv will make a fundamental difference," he said, referring to Patriot missile defence systems. Air defence systems for other cities and sufficient support for soldiers on the front line would ensure Russia's defeat, the president added.