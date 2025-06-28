Europe
AFP, Kyiv
Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:33 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 04:43 AM

Europe
Europe

Russian strike kills 5, wounds 14 in Ukraine

Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:33 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 04:43 AM
AFP, Kyiv
AFP, Kyiv
Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:33 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 04:43 AM

A Russian strike yesterday killed five people and wounded more than a dozen in Ukraine's industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow has stepped up fatal bombardments.

Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine early in 2022, are vying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk for the first time in the war.

"Three people have been killed in an enemy attack. Fourteen people have been wounded," regional governor Sergiy Lysak said of the attack on the town of Samar, outside the region's main city Dnipro.

Russian forces earlier this week struck both Dnipro and Samar with missiles, leaving at least 23 dead. Ukrainian military officials have said that previous Russian strikes near Samar hit Ukrainian military training facilities.

Moscow earlier this week claimed to have captured two more villages near the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Separately, authorities in the northern region of Kharkiv said Russian attacks killed one person and wounded three others, without specifying where the attack had taken place.

