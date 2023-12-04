Russian forces hit air defence HQ in Dnipro

Russian forces hit a fortified commander post of Ukraine's "East" air defence and alerting centre in the central city of Dnipro, the Russian defence ministry said yesterday. It said that it inflicted combined strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery. Earlier yesterday, Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, with air defence systems destroying 10 drones before they reached their targets. The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine's northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine's south. Regional officials confirmed the attack but said they had no information on casualties or damage. Russia's defence ministry also said it its daily dispatch that it hit fuel depots in the areas of Myrhorod, Poltava region and the city of Khmelnytskyi, an ammunition arsenal in the Mykolaiv region as well as manpower and equipment in 107 various districts. In a separate incident, an elderly man was killed during Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson yesterday, regional officials said. "The occupants attacked the (Sadove) village... A man died on the spot from the explosive injury," they said.