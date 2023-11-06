Russia test fires nuclear-capable missile

Russia said yesterday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines.

The launch of the "Bulava" missile, the first in just over a year, comes as Russia ramps up nuclear rhetoric since revoking its ratification of a key nuclear test ban treaty.

"The new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander the Third has successfully launched the Bulava sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile," the defence ministry said.

It said it fired the under-sea missile from an undisclosed location in the White Sea on its northwest coast, to a target thousands of kilometres away on the Kamchatka peninsula.

"The missile firing took place in the normal mode from an underwater position," it said, adding: "The missile heads arrived at the designated area at the appointed time."

The 12-metre long Bulava missile was designed to be the backbone of Moscow's nuclear triad and has a range of over 8,000 kilometres.

The West has accused Moscow of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive against Ukraine last February.