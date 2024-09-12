Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones over Arctic north

Russia shot down three drones over its northern Murmansk region on Wednesday, more than 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) from Ukraine, the regional governor said.

"All three drones in the Murmansk region were shot down," Governor Andrey Chibis said in a post on Telegram, after earlier reporting the region was "under attack from enemy drones".

Russia's aviation agency closed two of the region's airports "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft", it said in a statement.

Murmansk airport, one of those closed, is around 1,850 kilometres from Ukraine.

Kyiv has built up an advanced drone industry since Russia launched its military offensive in February 2022 and regularly attacks Russian targets with self-detonating craft.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Saturday that its drones could hit targets at a range of up to 1,800 kilometres.