Russia producing thrice more than US, Europe for Ukraine

Russia appears on track to produce nearly three times more artillery munitions than the US and Europe, a key advantage ahead of what is expected to be another Russian offensive in Ukraine later this year.

Russia is producing about 250,000 artillery munitions per month, or about 3 million a year, according to Nato intelligence estimates of Russian defense production shared with CNN, as well as sources familiar with Western efforts to arm Ukraine. Collectively, the US and Europe have the capacity to generate only about 1.2 million munitions annually to send to Kyiv, a senior European intelligence official told CNN.

The US military set a goal to produce 100,000 rounds of artillery a month by the end of 2025 — less than half of the Russian monthly output — and even that number is now out of reach with USD 60 billion in Ukraine funding stalled in Congress, a senior Army official told reporters last week.

"What we are in now is a production war," a senior Nato official told CNN. "The outcome in Ukraine depends on how each side is equipped to conduct this war."

Officials say Russia is currently firing around 10,000 shells a day, compared to just 2,000 a day from the Ukrainian side. The ratio is worse in some places along the 600-mile front, according to a European intelligence official.

The shortfall comes at perhaps the most perilous moment for Ukraine's war effort since Russia first marched on Kyiv in February 2022. US money for arming Ukraine has run out and Republican opposition in Congress has effectively halted giving any more.

Ukraine is struggling not just with ammunition but also growing manpower shortages on the front lines.

"The number one issue that we're watching right now is the munitions," the Nato official said. "It's those artillery shells, because that's where Russia really [is] mounting a significant production advantage and mounting a significant advantage on the battlefield."

Russia is running artillery factories "24/7" on rotating 12-hour shifts, the Nato official said. About 3.5 million Russians now work in the defense sector, up from somewhere between 2 and 2.5 million before the war.