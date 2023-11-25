Russia must rival Western AI: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the West had a "dangerous" monopoly over artificial intelligence and Russia needed to rival "biased" Western chatbots with its own technology.

The race to develop AI has heated up since the breakout launch of the ChatGPT generative chatbot last year, with Russia and China spending billions to rival the United States' dominance in the field.

"I think you are well aware that some Western search engines, as well as some generative models, often work in a very selective, biased way," Putin told an AI conference in Moscow. "They do not take into account Russian culture, and sometimes simply ignore it...," he said.