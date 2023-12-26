Europe
Reuters, Moscow
Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:41 AM

Russia moves Navalny to a prison in the Arctic

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved to a penal colony in an Arctic region of northern Russia, his spokeswoman said yesterday after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

Navalny was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km (1200 miles) north east of Moscow, spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Navalny's lawyer managed to see him yesterday, Yarmysh said.

Navalny's allies, who had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, said he has not been seen by his lawyers since December 6 and raised the alarm about his fate.

