Russia mourns victims of Moscow terror attack

Suspects brought for quizzing

Photo: Reuters People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, yesterday.

Russia lowered flags to half-mast yesterday for a day of mourning after scores of people were gunned down with automatic weapons at a rock concert outside Moscow in the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades.

President Vladimir Putin declared a national day of mourning after pledging to track down and punish all those behind the attack, in which 137 people were killed, including three children, and more than 150 injured.

"I express my deep, sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones," Putin said in an address to the nation. "The whole country and our entire people are grieving with you."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, but Putin has not publicly mentioned the Islamist militant group in connection with the attackers, who he said had been trying to escape to Ukraine. He asserted that some on "the Ukrainian side" had prepared to spirit them across the border.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied any role in the attack, which Putin also blamed on "international terrorism". The suspects were brought to the Investigation Committee's headquarters in Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA reported yesterday.

The agency said that guns and rounds of ammunition had been found both there and in a car that was used by the suspected gunmen to flee the scene.

People laid flowers at Crocus City Hall, the 6,200-seat concert hall outside Moscow where four armed men burst in on Friday just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit "Afraid of Nothing".

Across Moscow, billboards carried a picture of a single candle, the date of the attack and the words "We mourn". In other cities, people laid flowers.

Countries around the world have expressed horror at the attack and sent their condolences to the Russian people.

Putin said 11 people had been detained, including the four gunmen, who fled the concert hall and made their way to the Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the gunmen had contacts in Ukraine and were captured near the border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was typical of Putin and "other thugs" to seek to divert blame.

On Saturday night, Islamic State released on its Telegram channels what it said was footage of the attack. In video footage published by Russian media and Telegram channels with close ties to the Kremlin, one of the suspects said he was offered money to carry out the attack.