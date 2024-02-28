Russia jails veteran activist Orlov

Veteran Russian rights activist Oleg Orlov was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison yesterday for "discrediting the armed forces" by protesting against the war in Ukraine and accusing President Vladimir Putin of leading a descent into fascism. Orlov, a leader of the rights group Memorial that won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, was charged after taking part in anti-war demonstrations and writing an article entitled "They wanted fascism. They got it." "The verdict showed that my article was accurate and true," Orlov, 70, said as he was led away in handcuffs after being sentenced. He was applauded by supporters in the Moscow courtroom, including representatives from Western embassies. Memorial, founded in 1989, has defended freedom of speech and documented human rights abuses from the time of Soviet leader Josef Stalin to the present. After being designated as a "foreign agent", it was banned and dissolved in Russia in 2021. The prosecution said Orlov had shown "political hatred of Russia". In his closing remarks to the trial, he decried the "strangulation of freedom" in the country, which he referred to as a "dystopia".