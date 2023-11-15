Europe
Reuters
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:31 AM

Europe
IGLA AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

Russia, India sign deal on supply, production

Reuters
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:31 AM

Russia has signed a contract to supply Igla-S hand-held anti-aircraft missiles to India and allow production of the Igla there under licence, the Russian state news agency TASS quoted a top arms export official as saying yesterday.

The Igla-S is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) that can be fired by an individual or crew to bring down an enemy aircraft.

"We have already signed the corresponding document and now, together with an Indian private company, we are organising the production of Igla-S MANPADS in India," TASS quoted Alexander Mikheyev, head of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, as saying. India is world's largest arms importer and Russia remains its largest supplier despite damage to the reputation of its army from Ukraine war, where Russia suffered setbacks at the hands of Western-equipped military.

