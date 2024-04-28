Russia hits energy sites in Ukraine

Moscow claims shooting down 68 Ukrainian drones; US announces $6b in security aid for Ukraine

A family sleeps while taking shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Russia launched a "massive" missile strike at Ukraine overnight, damaging four power plants in the latest barrage targeting the country's energy supply, officials in Kyiv said yesterday.

Two people were killed and at least 10 more wounded in Russian shelling.

Moscow has launched some of its largest-ever strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities in recent months, knocking out a significant chunk of production, and triggering blackouts and energy rationing across the country.

Ukraine also fired more than 60 drones at southern Russia overnight, Moscow said, in one of its largest overnight drone attacks. Kyiv claimed to have hit two oil refineries and a military air base.

"Russian armed forces staged another massive missile attack on Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said in its regular morning update.

"The enemy has once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure. In particular, facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked. There is damage to equipment," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a Facebook post.

The Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions are in Ukraine's west, bordering the EU and hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines.

Ukraine's air force said Moscow had fired 34 missiles, of which 21 were shot down.

Kyiv says Moscow is escalating its attacks from the air and on land ahead of nationwide celebrations on May 9, when Russia marks victory in World War II, and while Ukraine awaits the arrival of crucial US weapons.

The DTEK power operator said equipment at four of its thermal power plants was "severely damaged" in the overnight strikes.

State electricity operator Ukrenergo said it had disconnected its main overhead power line in the west of the country as a preventative measure.

Officials asked energy users to limit their power usage.

Ukraine also launched its own massive drone attack on Russia's southern Krasnodar region overnight.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP its drones had hit two oil refineries and a military airfield in the region, just east of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The attack comes after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday announced the United States will provide key air defense munitions and artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of a $6 billion military aid package that is its largest ever for Kyiv.